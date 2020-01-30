Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 891 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $227.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $164.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

