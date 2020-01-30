Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 377,806 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,914,502.20. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock worth $3,588,991. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NYSE:HIG opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.