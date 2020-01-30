Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the period. Northwest Natural makes up about 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Northwest Natural worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:NWN opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

