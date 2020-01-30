Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,960 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Garrison Capital worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GARS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Garrison Capital by 46.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 488,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 201,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Garrison Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Garrison Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrison Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GARS opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Garrison Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. Garrison Capital had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garrison Capital Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrison Capital Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.