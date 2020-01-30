Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of ABT opened at $89.14 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

