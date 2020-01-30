Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.62.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

