Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commscope worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Commscope by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,202,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,819,000 after buying an additional 690,482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,921,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 551,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,040,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares in the last quarter.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

