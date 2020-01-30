Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,893.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,025.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,965.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

