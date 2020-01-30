Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,584,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254. 7.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AM stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The company’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.62%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 372.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $8.00 price target on Antero Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

