Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,158 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aqua America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 16,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 3.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTR opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

