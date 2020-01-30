Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,278 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

