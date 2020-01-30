Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in Diageo by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $143.76 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

