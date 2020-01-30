Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

