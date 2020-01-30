Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $580.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.20. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $594.50. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of -119.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.62.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

