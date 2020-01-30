Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,503.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

