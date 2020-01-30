Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.76 on Thursday. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cowen raised Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

