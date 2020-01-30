Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 46,050 Shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,050 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Blue Capital Reinsurance worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

BCRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE BCRH opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.11.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.