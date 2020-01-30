Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 7,560 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Matador Resources by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

