Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 9,381 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 107,167 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $31.14 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.