Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Health Insurance Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 162.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 309,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,674,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

