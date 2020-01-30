Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of RE opened at $274.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.39 and a 200-day moving average of $261.17. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $208.01 and a 1 year high of $281.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.