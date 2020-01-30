ClearPoll One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ClearPoll has a market cap of $106,744.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ClearPoll

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

