Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,200 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 630,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CLW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,778. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $464.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

In other Clearwater Paper news, insider Harrison David acquired 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

