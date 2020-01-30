Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) recently:

1/23/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/16/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been declining lately. The company is likely to gain from major supply deals and higher steel demand in the United States. Higher iron ore prices will also support margins. The company is also focused on reducing debt. Moreover, it is expected to gain from bright prospects of the HBI project. The addition of its HBI plant is expected to create new demand and boost margins. However, the company is exposed to headwinds from lower steel pricing, which is exerting pressure on pellet price realization. Higher U.S. steel production has led to the sharp decline in U.S. steel prices so far this year. The benchmark hot-rolled coil steel prices have also declined this year. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

1/10/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/9/2020 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CLF remained flat at $$7.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,689. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $189,265.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 99,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,153.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 739,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,290,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,092,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 143,070 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 921,767 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 290,715 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 869,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

