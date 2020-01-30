Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 188,628 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 545.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,628 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.99% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 375,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period.

SHYD opened at $25.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0716 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

