Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,837 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $328.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $265.85 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.