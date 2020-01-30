Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

