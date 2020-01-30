Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $163.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.