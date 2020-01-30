Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,562 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after buying an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,760,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,622,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $182.76 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.79 and a fifty-two week high of $185.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.