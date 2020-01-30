Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50,270 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,270 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,522 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,993,000 after buying an additional 68,494 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,097,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,247,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after buying an additional 535,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $26.22.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

