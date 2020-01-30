Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

