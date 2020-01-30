Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 463,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.