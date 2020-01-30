Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.05 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,669 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

