Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $82.53 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

