Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $300.15 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $242.88 and a one year high of $305.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.