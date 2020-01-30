Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44.79 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $44,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after buying an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after buying an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.94. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

