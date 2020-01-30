Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,427 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $32,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $74.68 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

