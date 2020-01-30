Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,326 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 120,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.