Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 16,726 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,928,000 after buying an additional 551,781 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,751,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after buying an additional 67,283 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 142,022 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 315,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

