Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $96.87 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $98.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

