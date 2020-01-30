Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,303,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,798,000 after buying an additional 63,417 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 77,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.