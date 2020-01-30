CloakCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.70 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 71.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00007298 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.70 million and $67,602.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 71.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003624 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036348 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,395,609 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

