Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE:CLX opened at $155.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.