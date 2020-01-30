CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.83% of CMS Energy worth $148,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,926,000 after acquiring an additional 664,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,202,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,843,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,734,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,646,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 290,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.