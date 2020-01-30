CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. CMS Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.64-$2.68 EPS.

CMS traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.07. 2,403,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,579. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

