CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

