CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Mogo Finance Technology (NYSE:MOGO) Financial Analysis

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -13.26% -58,807.58% -13.81% CNFinance 18.73% 19.99% 3.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo Finance Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 275.94%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than CNFinance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and CNFinance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $47.28 million 1.55 -$16.99 million ($0.69) -3.86 CNFinance $622.68 million 0.50 $130.08 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mogo Finance Technology has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats Mogo Finance Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

