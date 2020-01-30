CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CEO. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.57. 11,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,340. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. CNOOC Ltd has a 52-week low of $139.77 and a 52-week high of $193.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.72.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

