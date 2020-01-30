CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 761,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

