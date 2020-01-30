COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on COCA COLA AMATI/ADR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $8.10 on Thursday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

